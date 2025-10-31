A Life Turned Upside Down: A story of hope from Central Asia

Sofiya is 15 years old and lives in a Muslim-majority country in Central Asia. Until recently, her life was much like that of other teenagers — going to school, spending time with friends, and helping care for her little brother Daniel. But everything changed in a single moment.

Sofiya’s father was never part of her life, and for some time, she lived with just her mother and four-year-old brother. Despite financial hardship and limited housing, the family managed. That is, until a devastating accident left her mother with third-degree burns and unable to walk. After several surgeries, her mother was confined to a wheelchair — and Sofiya’s world changed forever.

“My childhood ended that day,” Sofiya shared. “I suddenly became responsible for everything — my mother, my brother, our home. I didn’t know how I would manage school or even imagine a future anymore.”

She had to cook, clean, care for her brother, and give her mother injections and change her dressings. At first, it was overwhelming. Sofiya was afraid of making mistakes — afraid her mother might get worse, or that something would happen to Daniel while she was distracted. Her fear became a constant companion.