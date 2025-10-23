Small Changes, Big Hope

Iryna is nine years old. She lives with her five brothers and sisters in a large Roma family in western Ukraine. In her community, a Christian training center supported by Operation Blessing is creating new opportunities for children from large families living in difficult conditions. Here, they learn to read, write, count, explore hygiene, cooking, and household skills, and take part in music and creative workshops. But even more importantly, they discover Jesus, learn to pray, and experience His love in action.
Iryna and her younger sister have been attending the training center for two years. At first, their father used to bring them, watching carefully how the lessons were going. Later, the girls started coming on their own.
At the beginning, Iryna was very sensitive and emotional. If something went wrong, she would leave class suddenly, sometimes even leaving her little sister behind. But thanks to the patience and love of the mentors, she began to change. Iryna learned to respond more calmly to challenges, to resolve conflict instead of avoiding it, and to express her feelings with words rather than tears. Today, she is more open, confident, and emotionally resilient — a beautiful example of how consistent care and God’s love can transform a child’s heart.
Love in Action — Even During War
Now in its fourth year, the war in Ukraine has deeply affected every part of life. Vulnerable groups suffer the most — especially children in large families. Job loss, rising prices, and limited government support make it difficult for many parents to provide for their children. This is especially true in Roma communities, where children are often left without food and have little access to education.
At the center, Iryna takes part in a feeding program. Thanks to the “Hunger Relief during War in Ukraine” project, supported by Operation Blessing, children receive hot, tasty, and nutritious meals every day. The dining room has become a place of warmth, belonging, and joy. Iryna especially loves the cooking lessons, where the children learn to prepare simple favorite meals themselves — and then enjoy the results together.
Her family has been through a lot. Last year, Iryna’s mother became seriously ill and spent nine months in the hospital. Her father took care of all six children alone, taking on whatever temporary jobs he could find — construction, household help, or anything else that would bring in a small income. Now their mother is back home, but she lives with a disability and is still fighting for recovery.
In spite of everything, Iryna’s parents are determined to give their children a better life. Her mother, whose own education ended after the ninth grade, is deeply grateful that her daughters have the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future.
The children are learning to cook, care for animals, work in the garden, and keep things clean — everyday skills that are quietly shaping a different path.
Iryna’s story is a powerful testimony of how God is working through CBN Europe. Because of your faithful partnership, this little girl is moving from pain and isolation to growth, hope, and joy.
We see lives change every day — hearts opening, faith growing, and joy returning — even in the hardest times.
