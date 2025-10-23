Small Changes, Big Hope

Hope in Ukraine: A story of a young girl from a Roma settlement in western Ukraine.

Iryna is nine years old. She lives with her five brothers and sisters in a large Roma family in western Ukraine. In her community, a Christian training center supported by Operation Blessing is creating new opportunities for children from large families living in difficult conditions. Here, they learn to read, write, count, explore hygiene, cooking, and household skills, and take part in music and creative workshops. But even more importantly, they discover Jesus, learn to pray, and experience His love in action.

Iryna and her younger sister have been attending the training center for two years. At first, their father used to bring them, watching carefully how the lessons were going. Later, the girls started coming on their own.

At the beginning, Iryna was very sensitive and emotional. If something went wrong, she would leave class suddenly, sometimes even leaving her little sister behind. But thanks to the patience and love of the mentors, she began to change. Iryna learned to respond more calmly to challenges, to resolve conflict instead of avoiding it, and to express her feelings with words rather than tears. Today, she is more open, confident, and emotionally resilient — a beautiful example of how consistent care and God’s love can transform a child’s heart.