Making the Most of The Time

“Therefore see that you walk carefully [living life with honour, purpose, and courage; shunning those who tolerate and enable evil], not as the unwise, but as wise [sensible, intelligent, discerning people], making the very most of your time [on earth, recognising and taking advantage of each opportunity and using it with wisdom and diligence], because the days are [filled with] evil.”

(Ephesians 5:16, AMP)

This may seem like an obvious passage – after all, the Bible is full of strong exhortations – but make no mistake: these are not weak words.

Scripture does not call us to a casual, half-hearted faith. It calls us to walk carefully. To live with intention. To make the most of the time we have been given on this earth.

As Christians, it can sometimes be tempting to describe our faith in Jesus only in gentle terms – peaceful, comforting, life-giving. And it is all of those things. Following Jesus truly is the greatest decision a person can ever make.

But how often do we speak honestly about the cost of discipleship?

How often do we share the weight and wonder of following The Way?

The verse before us today challenges every believer to live with honour, purpose, and courage – to recognise that our time here is precious, limited, and deeply significant.

Recently, the tragic passing of a well-known American actor filled social media with reflections on faith and life. In one clip, he shared a simple but profound truth:

“I feel like a connection to God… is kind of the whole point of this exercise on this planet.”

— James Van Der Beek

A short sentence – but one that may be among the most succinct descriptions of the meaning of life.

If you know Jesus – if you believe in God and are empowered daily by the Holy Spirit – I urge you: make the most of your time on earth.

To know Christ is an extraordinary privilege. To share in His love and sacrifice is a holy calling. May you live a life marked by honour, purpose, and courage.

Honour , in the quiet, unseen decisions of everyday life – choosing obedience over ease.

Purpose , carried with you wherever you go – trusting that every person you encounter has been divinely placed in your path.

Courage , to live boldly for Christ and die daily to self – sharing the light you’ve received with those still walking in darkness.

And if you are reading this and you don’t yet know Jesus, may I gently encourage you to lay down every misconception you have about God – ideas shaped by religion, disappointment, or flawed people.

Let God reveal Himself to you.

Let Him speak for Himself to you – His beloved creation.

Simply ask Him to show you who He is. I assure you: He will.

His love for you is vast, lavish, and fierce – so fierce that He would cross Heaven and Earth to make it known to you personally.

In fact, He already has.

Over 2,000 years ago, He stepped down from Heaven to Earth. He walked among us. He experienced humanity fully. And He endured a brutal, sacrificial death so that you and I could live with Him for eternity.

All He asks is that you receive Him – into your heart, your life, and your daily walk.

But do not mistake salvation for a life of ease. Following Jesus is not a promise of earthly paradise. Faith does not remove hardship – it redeems it.

There is a cost to count.

The question is this:

Are you willing to follow Him all the days of your life, no matter what those days may bring?

I sincerely hope the alternative feels far too heavy to bear – and that when Jesus knocks on the door of your heart, you respond with a resounding, “Come in.”

To truly make the most of your time on earth, you must know the Creator.

He alone can guide you across the highest mountaintops and through the deepest valleys – never once letting go of your hand.