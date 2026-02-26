New Hope for Children in Senegal 

Love Restores Lives and Futures

The generosity of faithful partners surrounded Diara with more than just a roof over her head. She has been given a place filled with love and provision. And when new children arrived at the House of Love, Diara gave them nearly all of her clothes so they would feel welcome. Later she shared with a smile, “Then God gave me double what I’d given.” For Diara, it was a beautiful reminder that when she chooses kindness, God blesses her in return. Through the generous gifts of our supporters, new hope is being created for children across Senegal who might otherwise face uncertainty.

Because of donor support, the House of Love has also been gifted with practical improvements that make daily life safer and healthier for every child. Solar panels and lights for security at night have been provided, along with a refrigerator and freezer to store food. These simple but powerful tools mean that children like Diara can grow up nourished, protected, and full of hope. These projects represent tangible ways to build new hope for children in need of love and stability.