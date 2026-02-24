Four Years of War in Ukraine 

After four long years of war, the people of Ukraine are now facing one of the harshest winters in recent memory. With temperatures plunging below –20°C, families are battling not only uncertainty and instability – but also bitter, life-threatening cold.

And yet, in the midst of unimaginable hardship, the spirit of the Ukrainian people remains unbroken.

Communities are standing together. Neighbours are supporting one another. Courage and resilience shine even in the darkest moments. We honour their strength, their unity, and their determination to endure.