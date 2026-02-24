Four Years of War in Ukraine 

After four long years of war, the people of Ukraine are now facing one of the harshest winters in recent memory. With temperatures plunging below –20°C, families are battling not only uncertainty and instability – but also bitter, life-threatening cold.
And yet, in the midst of unimaginable hardship, the spirit of the Ukrainian people remains unbroken.
Communities are standing together. Neighbours are supporting one another. Courage and resilience shine even in the darkest moments. We honour their strength, their unity, and their determination to endure.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Through Operation Blessing, the humanitarian arm of the Christian Broadcasting Network, we are committed to standing alongside the people of Ukraine for as long as help is needed.
As the war continues beyond the four-year mark, our teams and partners on the ground are providing practical support – delivering emergency aid, winter supplies, and essential assistance to help families survive the freezing conditions. Every act of compassion helps lessen the daily impact of war.
But beyond practical aid, we are also bringing hope – reminding people they are not forgotten.
Our fervent prayer is for peace. We long for the day when the people of Ukraine can rebuild their lives in safety and security, free from the threat of violence.
We invite you to join us:
Pray
Pray for protection, provision, endurance, and ultimately, peace.
Give
Your special gift today can help provide urgent winter relief and vital support to those who need it most.
Click here to make a special gift or call our CBN Hope Line on 0300 561 0700 (UK) or +44 207 101 7045 (International).
Every prayer. Every gift. Every act of compassion matters.
We are deeply thankful for our faithful CBN Partners who continue to stand with Ukraine in both prayer and generosity. Your support is making a tangible difference.
We leave you with this scripture – a promise of hope and strength for you, and for the people of Ukraine.
‘The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.’
(Proverbs 11:25, NLT)
God bless you.
Please note: The video below contains images of war that some viewers may find distressing.