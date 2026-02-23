How to Nurture a Disciple 

‘Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”’

(Matthew 28:19-20, NIV, emphasis added)

As followers of Jesus, we have one clear, unmistakable command: go and make disciples!

No matter your denomination, you can’t argue with this directive. It’s not a suggestion. It’s an instruction that demands action, a calling that shapes the life of every believer.

At CBN, this is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to share the Gospel and prepare disciples. We are passionate about this calling – literally and figuratively willing to go to the ends of the earth to ensure that people from every nation, tribe, and tongue hear the life-changing truth: Jesus lived, died for our sins, and rose again to secure eternal life for all who believe.

The Good News is not meant to be a secret – it’s a message to be shared. As we often say: the delivery may change, but the message itself is sacred.