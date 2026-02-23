How to Nurture a Disciple 

‘Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”’
(Matthew 28:19-20, NIV, emphasis added)
As followers of Jesus, we have one clear, unmistakable command: go and make disciples!
No matter your denomination, you can’t argue with this directive. It’s not a suggestion. It’s an instruction that demands action, a calling that shapes the life of every believer.
At CBN, this is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to share the Gospel and prepare disciples. We are passionate about this calling – literally and figuratively willing to go to the ends of the earth to ensure that people from every nation, tribe, and tongue hear the life-changing truth: Jesus lived, died for our sins, and rose again to secure eternal life for all who believe.
The Good News is not meant to be a secret – it’s a message to be shared. As we often say: the delivery may change, but the message itself is sacred.
Matthew 28:20 instructs us to teach new followers of Jesus to obey everything He has commanded. This is the essence of making a disciple.
Let’s pause for a moment on the word “disciple.” It shares a root with “discipline,” though they are not identical. Both come from the Latin discere, meaning “to learn.”
In other words, being a disciple is less about following a rigid program and more about being guided by Jesus and trained in the ways of His Kingdom.
You might wonder: Jesus is in Heaven now – how can we learn from Him?
The answer is beautiful. He has left us 66 books of history, wisdom, prophecy, encouragement, lament, and song – the Bible – to teach us His ways, reveal His character, and guide us in Kingdom living.
This is why Christians emphasise daily Bible reading. Yes, “study” might sound intimidating, but it’s not about memorising rules – it’s about encountering God through His Word. The Bible teaches us, and at the same time, it reads us, revealing our hearts and shaping our lives.
We cannot embody the commands of God if we don’t consistently return to His Word. Learning scripture is not optional; it’s essential for anyone serious about discipleship.
Every disciple needs a few basic tools:
Develop a rhythm. Spiritual growth cannot be sustained on occasional Sunday sermons alone. Pastors do incredible work, but your personal relationship with God and His Word is irreplaceable.
Someone wisely said: “You cannot sustain a Gospel-powered life with 5-minute devotionals.” And it’s true. To nurture disciples, we must dive deep into the Word that reveals God, His Son, and the Holy Spirit.
It’s no accident that the Bible is the world’s bestselling book of all time. It’s God-breathed, inerrant, and alive (2 Timothy 3:16). It’s not just a book – it’s your lifeline for a vibrant, fruitful, and lasting spiritual life.
To make disciples, we must know the Teacher through His Word, live what we learn, and guide others in the same journey. Discipleship is a call. It’s a rhythm. It’s a way of life. And it begins with reading, learning, and obeying the Word of God.
