Tell Your Story: A Life Surrendered to Jesus

There is one thing no one can argue with – and that is your story.

No matter what you’ve walked through in this life, when you share the moments you’ve survived, the losses you’ve endured, and the lessons you’ve learned, people tend to lean in. Stories invite compassion. They open hearts. They create connection.

The same is true – perhaps even more so – when we share our testimony.

In Christianity, testimony is the story of how you came to follow Jesus. For some, that story begins in the pews of a church, faith woven into childhood memories. For others, it’s a rescue story – marked by brokenness, regret, and a dramatic turning point. And for many, it falls somewhere in between.

But here’s the truth: the power of your testimony does not lie in how dramatic it sounds. Its power lies in the outcome – a surrendered life to Jesus.

No one can make that decision for another person. Each of us must personally decide what we will do with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. One day, we won’t stand before God as a group or a crowd. We will stand before Him face to face, alone, with nothing but our response to this question:

“What did you do with the Good News of my Son?”

I am not God, and I cannot predict exactly how that moment will unfold. But it’s hard to imagine reaching the gates of heaven without having to account for what we did – or didn’t do – with the saving message of Jesus.

I share this to encourage you, friend.

Your testimony matters.

It carries weight.

It has influence.

Why you chose to surrender your life to Jesus is deeply compelling to others – whether they know Him yet or not. People are genuinely curious about what would cause someone to devote their life so fully and passionately to Christ.

Are you ready to answer that question?

Is your testimony close to the surface – ready to be shared?

Scripture urges us to be prepared:

“Instead, you must worship Christ as Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it. But do this in a gentle and respectful way.”

1 Peter 3:15 (NLT)

Our world is broken, and people are desperately searching for love – perhaps now more than ever. Many try to numb the pain through temporary escapes:

Alcohol.

Drugs.

Sex.

Shopping.

Gambling.

Yet none of these satisfy the soul.

Why not be ready to share the true hope of the Gospel – the greatest love story ever told – with those stumbling through the shadows?

If you need one more reason to speak up, consider this powerful truth:

“And they have defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their testimony.

And they did not love their lives so much that they were afraid to die.”

Revelation 12:11 (NLT)

Your testimony – combined with the sacrificial death of Jesus – is so powerful that it defeats the enemy.

We live in a time and place where we still have the freedom to speak, to share our faith, and to tell our story. This is not true everywhere in the world. Let us not take that freedom lightly.

Take seriously the call to share the Gospel and make disciples of all nations. Our world is hurting. It is lost. And time is running out.

So, tell your story.

Let your testimony of life with Jesus rise to the surface of your conversations.

Speak with urgency, humility, and love.

Lives – and eternities – depend on it.