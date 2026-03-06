Superbook Devotion – Day 3

by Emily Barton

Communications Coordinator, CBN Europe

Welcome to the third day of our special Superbook devotional – are you enjoying them so far? Today we are going to talk about rules and how they are there to protect us, not limit our fun!

Hi there! It’s me, Chris again! Did you enjoy that episode? It sure reminded me of a few things!

Since being at home, my Mum has been giving me so much stuff to do! I thought being at home was going to be super fun, but my Mum is making me do schoolwork!

At first, I thought it was really boring and that her rules weren’t fair! But just like those park rules, God’s rules are there to keep us safe! My mum has made rules to make sure I’m safe and still learning, and God’s rules have been carefully made to protect me!

Sometimes I forget it though, so I use this SuperVerse to remind me of God’s goodness: “But continue to obey the teachings Moses gave you. That law is to love the Lord your God and obey his commands. Continue to follow him and serve him the very best you can.”

Joshua 22:5b (ICB) This verse always help me to remember that although rules might seem boring or silly, they are there to keep us safe and protect us!

Your SuperChallenge today is to sit down with your family and write 3 rules down that you will promise not to break! In my house, our 3 rules are:

1) Say only kind words.

2) Always listen to Mum and Dad.

3) I can play with Gizmo, but only after I’ve finished my school work.

I hope this helps! See you soon!

Chris

