CBN UK & NMBS: A Bible Partnership for Gospel Impact

When Sarah Fletcher, our Head of the Community Support Team, sent a simple email to Andrew Dakin – the Director of the Naval and Military Bible Society (NMBS) – she had no idea that God was orchestrating something far greater. What looked like a routine message turned out to be a divine dot-to-dot moment, linking people and purpose in a way only God can.
Andrew Dakin’s journey is a remarkable one. Originally trained as a fighter pilot, Andrew was invited six years ago to interview for the leadership of NMBS. After stepping into the role, he began shaping the organisation to bring hope and transformation wherever it was most needed.
So when Sarah’s message reached his inbox, it was more than coincidence – it was providence.
That initial connection sparked a powerful partnership. The result? A beautifully crafted edition of the Psalms and New Testament, created specifically to deliver real hope into the hands of people in prisons, care homes, and hospitals – places where encouragement is desperately needed.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
If you’re familiar with CBN UK, you’ll know that our mission to introduce one million people to Jesus Christ is driven by five key initiatives we call our pillars. These pillars form the foundation of the Founders Club, a dedicated group of over 700 visionaries committed to sparking a spiritual revival across the UK.
One of these pillars is Bible distribution and chaplaincy support in the very communities where light is needed most.
Thanks to the incredible work of Andrew and the NMBS team, we’ve already visited a prison community and personally delivered 100 of these custom Bibles – each one a symbol of hope, comfort, and the unchanging truth of God’s Word.
In a world where digital access to Scripture is commonplace, there are still many places – like prisons and care homes – where mobile phones aren’t an option. In those spaces, a physical Bible can be a lifeline.
We’re deeply grateful to Andrew and his team for their excellence and generosity. These Bibles are already planting seeds of faith and change across the UK.
Would you like to be part of this incredible journey? By joining the UK Founders Club, you can play a vital role in transforming lives across the nation.
With a one-off gift of £700 or 12 monthly donations of £58.40, you’ll become part of a forward-thinking group committed to seeing generational change and spiritual awakening in our country.
To get involved, visit cbn.uk/FoundersClub or call us on 0300 561 0700.
Let’s continue connecting the dots – and watch God bring the bigger picture to life.
Watch our interview with Andrew and discover how God brought this partnership to life.