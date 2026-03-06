CBN UK & NMBS: A Bible Partnership for Gospel Impact

When Sarah Fletcher, our Head of the Community Support Team, sent a simple email to Andrew Dakin – the Director of the Naval and Military Bible Society (NMBS) – she had no idea that God was orchestrating something far greater. What looked like a routine message turned out to be a divine dot-to-dot moment, linking people and purpose in a way only God can.

Andrew Dakin’s journey is a remarkable one. Originally trained as a fighter pilot, Andrew was invited six years ago to interview for the leadership of NMBS. After stepping into the role, he began shaping the organisation to bring hope and transformation wherever it was most needed.

So when Sarah’s message reached his inbox, it was more than coincidence – it was providence.

That initial connection sparked a powerful partnership. The result? A beautifully crafted edition of the Psalms and New Testament, created specifically to deliver real hope into the hands of people in prisons, care homes, and hospitals – places where encouragement is desperately needed.