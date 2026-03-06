Bringing Hope to the Rhondda: A Bible in Every Hand

The Mighty Marvels team, supported by CBN, are working in the schools of the Rhondda Valley in South Wales every week, reaching over 800 children with the Gospel message!

Thanks to our incredible financial partners and the CBN family of Ministries, Sporting Marvels were able to provide a Bible for every child we worked with throughout the academic year. The team told us, “Your generosity went above and beyond, and we’re so grateful.”

Through your giving to the CBN family of ministries, we are able to bring the hope of Jesus to children and young people across the nation and beyond. In a world where we so desperately need the light of Life, your partnership is putting seed into the hands of organisations just like Sporting Marvels, helping them take the Word of God to the community.

Would you join us in continuing to pray for the team at Sporting Marvels? Let’s pray for favour as they step into the educational system and seek to bring the life-changing message of the Gospel to children across the Rhondda.

To all our partners and donors whose generosity makes stories like this possible, thank you!