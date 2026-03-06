Not Just Food – A Future: How Onyinye is Bringing Hope to the Hungry

In partnership with The Message Trust and Way Church in Wigan, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our food pantry in Wigan – a significant step in our mission to combat hunger and food poverty across our nation.

This initiative is more than just a grocery provision; it’s about restoring dignity, offering hope, and meeting both practical and spiritual needs within our communities. And for us, it marks the beginning of something truly transformative.

One of our passionate Founders, Onyinye, is deeply connected to the heart behind this mission. Her unwavering faith and commitment are a powerful reminder of why the CBN UK Founders Club exists.

Onyinye honestly and humbly shares that none of this would be possible without God.

Her heart for evangelism shines as she shares a truth that continues to fuel her journey:

Even when we are faithless, God remains faithful – always drawing His people back to Himself.

For Onyinye, partnering with CBN UK isn’t just about giving – it’s about investing in eternity. She reflects on the words of Jesus from Matthew 6:19-21:

‘Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth… But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven… For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’

This verse isn’t just an inspiration – it’s her motivation.

She describes the deep fulfilment she feels from being part of something that has lasting spiritual impact. And the fruit? It’s already evident.

One of the most moving moments from the pantry launch came when a man walked in simply hoping to buy affordable groceries – and walked out with a new life in Christ after being prayed for.

That’s the power of compassion in action.

That’s why we do what we do.

And that’s why partners like Onyinye matter so much.