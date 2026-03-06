Breaking Ground: A Defining Moment for the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer

Last week, I found myself standing in a windswept field in Coleshill, mud on my boots and the air alive with anticipation. The gusts were almost symbolic – a reminder of the Holy Spirit moving across the land – as we gathered to witness the most significant moment yet in a story that has been years in the making.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer has seen many significant moments along its journey, but this one was different. For the first time, the ground was broken – marking the beginning of a vision becoming reality.

This exclusively Christian monument will be made up of one million bricks, each representing an answered prayer. On this special day, those who have carried the vision, supported it, and prayed for it came together to celebrate God’s faithfulness.

I had the privilege of speaking to several of the key people behind the project.

Architect Paul Bulkeley, from Snug Architects, shared his excitement at being able to merge his passion for design with his Christian faith. His firm won a global design competition run by the Royal Institute of British Architects, with their Mobius Strip concept chosen to represent the Eternal Wall. The continuous twists of the infinity loop beautifully symbolise the ongoing journey of prayer – without beginning or end.

For Richard Gamble, the project’s founder, the moment was deeply emotional.

“We’ve started digging – it’s a reality. This is happening. We are building a Christian landmark in the centre of the United Kingdom,” he said, his voice filled with both relief and awe.

Among the project’s key supporters is Lord Edmiston, owner of IM Group, a major funder. When I asked what inspired his involvement, his response was humbling:

“It’s He (God) who gives us the power to create wealth – and that’s not just for us, – It’s for the purpose of expanding His kingdom. So, we’re blessed to be able to be a part of this…It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something that generations in hundreds of years will be able to…see….” It’s incredible to think that this monument will stand through time and have ongoing impact.

Richard first received the vision for the Eternal Wall over twenty years ago. The magnitude of this project means it could never have advanced without God’s favour and the collaboration of countless people – each specifically skilled for the outworking of this vision. From architects and engineers to funders and prayer warriors, each person having their own God ordained story to tell.

Now, after years of preparation, the building can truly begin.

As I reflect on this journey, I’m filled with awe – not just at the scale of the structure itself, but at what God might do through it. While the physical monument will soon rise from the ground, it’s clear that God is building something far greater.

The fact that the Eternal Wall has already defied the odds again and again, indicates God has a clear plan and its ultimate impact may exceed anything we can imagine.

Richard Gamble summed it up so powerfully at the groundbreaking:

“Our country needs to know Jesus. Let the nation know that Jesus is alive, He listens, and He answers prayer.”