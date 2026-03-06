A Visit to Remember: Anthony Delaney & Emma Jeffery at CBN UK 

Ministry in Motion: Mission, Media, and the Modern Church

Their interview is packed with golden soundbites and deep insight. Anthony’s passion for an outward-facing Church is contagious. He challenges us to be like the early Church in Acts – engaged with the real needs of our communities, not just waiting for people to walk through our doors. ‘Be the Church all week long, not just on Sundays’ – that’s the heartbeat of his message.

He shares thought-provoking principles like the Green Light Principle and the challenge to “build the Kingdom, not your empire.” If you’re involved in ministry – or just care deeply about the Church – this is one interview you don’t want to miss.

Anthony also opens up about his own journey: from Police Cadet to Officer to Pastor. His story of faith, calling, and transformation is nothing short of inspiring.

Emma shares her own spiritual journey, from growing up in a vibrant Christian home to heading to Canada at 18 for Bible School. It was there the Holy Spirit captured her heart and cemented a faith that was no longer inherited, but wholly her own.

The conversation shifts to the digital age of Church, reflecting on how the pandemic forced churches to adapt and move online. Anthony highlights how this opened doors for every church – big or small – to expand their reach and preach the Gospel to the world with just a camera and a calling.

And yet, his heart remains fiercely loyal to the local Church. He reminds us that the welcome team is often the first sermon people experience. If a Church can love well before the worship begins or a word is preached – that’s a Church doing something right.