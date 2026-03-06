A Visit to Remember: Anthony Delaney & Emma Jeffery at CBN UK 

We recently had the privilege of hosting Anthony Delaney and his daughter, Emma Jeffery, at the CBN UK offices – and what a powerful time it was! During their visit, we sat down for an inspiring conversation about their ministry journey and the incredible work they’re doing across the UK, Europe, and beyond.
Anthony, Senior Pastor of the Ivy Network of Churches and the visionary behind Launch, is passionate about mobilising the Church for mission. Launch isn’t just an event – it’s a global movement of leaders and pastors with a shared heartbeat: to reignite the apostolic mission and empower everyday believers to be agents of transformation in their communities and the world.
Emma, who leads Launch events and pastors Soul City Church in Manchester with her husband Ben, stands shoulder to shoulder with her dad in this mission. She brings a fresh, authentic perspective shaped by her own powerful walk of faith. Together, Anthony and Emma offer a depth of wisdom that can only come from lives fully surrendered to Jesus through every season – mountaintop or valley.
Their interview is packed with golden soundbites and deep insight. Anthony’s passion for an outward-facing Church is contagious. He challenges us to be like the early Church in Acts – engaged with the real needs of our communities, not just waiting for people to walk through our doors. ‘Be the Church all week long, not just on Sundays’ – that’s the heartbeat of his message.
He shares thought-provoking principles like the Green Light Principle and the challenge to “build the Kingdom, not your empire.” If you’re involved in ministry – or just care deeply about the Church – this is one interview you don’t want to miss.
Anthony also opens up about his own journey: from Police Cadet to Officer to Pastor. His story of faith, calling, and transformation is nothing short of inspiring.
Emma shares her own spiritual journey, from growing up in a vibrant Christian home to heading to Canada at 18 for Bible School. It was there the Holy Spirit captured her heart and cemented a faith that was no longer inherited, but wholly her own.
The conversation shifts to the digital age of Church, reflecting on how the pandemic forced churches to adapt and move online. Anthony highlights how this opened doors for every church – big or small – to expand their reach and preach the Gospel to the world with just a camera and a calling.
And yet, his heart remains fiercely loyal to the local Church. He reminds us that the welcome team is often the first sermon people experience. If a Church can love well before the worship begins or a word is preached – that’s a Church doing something right.
Since its humble beginnings in 2016, Launch has grown from a conversation about church planting to a global platform for ministry collaboration, soul care, and leadership development. It’s a space for weary leaders to breathe, be equipped, and leave reignited with fresh vision.
And the 2025 Launch events? They’re shaping up to be something special. This year’s theme: High Impact Church. With global speakers, real talk, and powerful moments of ministry, it’s more than a conference – it’s a lifeline.
So, come as you are. No masks. No pretence. Just leaders gathering in vulnerability, authenticity, and Kingdom purpose.
Tickets are available now – click here to book your spot.
A huge thank you to Anthony and Emma for spending the day with us here at CBN UK. It was an absolute honour to host you, and we’re excited to see all God continues to do through your lives and ministries.