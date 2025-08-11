Irina’s Survival Battle

August 11, 2025

FOOD FAITH KINDNESS

When Survival Becomes a Daily Battle

The war in Ukraine has changed everything. For millions of families, life was turned upside down in a matter of hours. People fled their homes in fear, often with nothing but the clothes they were wearing and the children they carried.

They left behind everything familiar in search of safety — not knowing where they would sleep, how they would find work, or how they would feed their children. In moments like these, the struggle to survive becomes painfully real. And for young mothers like Iryna, the fear is not only for themselves — it’s for the tiny lives in their arms.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

“I Was Afraid My Child Would Starve…”

Irina’s Survival Battle:

“I will never forget that morning. February 24th, 2022 — it was 3:45 a.m. when I woke to terrifying, deafening explosions.

The sky was red. Like hell. Flames and smoke were rising above the houses, and within minutes, tanks marked with the letter ‘Z’ rolled down our street.

I was sitting in a corner, clutching my baby girl. I trembled with fear, whispering prayers — asking God to keep us alive.

Everything around us screamed panic: sirens, chaos, fear… and this voice inside me that wouldn’t stop:
‘What do I do? How will we survive?’

I was still breastfeeding, but it wasn’t enough. My baby needed formula. And the shelves? They were empty.

That’s when I felt it — not just fear of bombs, but the deeper fear…
What if my child dies of hunger?

As a mother, I was crushed.”

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

Food. Faith. And the Kindness That Changes Everything

Iryna is just 24 years old. She and her infant daughter fled from the south of Ukraine, leaving behind everything — even her parents, who remain in occupation.

“I still don’t know how we escaped. It felt like a miracle. When we stepped onto free land, I burst into tears.
It wasn’t just relief — it was life. We’re alive. We made it.

Now living in safety, Iryna is on maternity leave, struggling to make ends meet. Jobs are scarce. Every day is a quiet battle for survival. But into that need — came hope.

“When we received a food package from Operation Blessing, I was overwhelmed. To someone else, it might look like just a bag of groceries. But for us? It was survival.

That food meant a warm meal on the table. It meant I could breathe. That I wasn’t alone.”

Beyond the food assistance, the volunteers brought something even more meaningful — the Good News. Their care extends beyond physical needs, offering a glimpse of God’s love through prayer, encouragement, and compassionate presence. They speak hope into brokenness, pray with those who are struggling, and provide emotional and spiritual support when it’s needed most.
For Iryna, this was a reminder that even in the midst of war, she is not forgotten — she is deeply loved.

“I will never forget how this terrible war began… but I will also never forget the people who stood with us in our darkest time.
I believe that goodness will win — because people like you still care.”

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

What next?

Thank you for making stories like Iryna’s possible through your faithful support of CBN Europe and Operation Blessing.

Every act of kindness makes a difference. Thank you for being part of this journey of hope — a journey that reminds the most vulnerable they are never forgotten.

Support CBN Europe’s Mission

Support today!

