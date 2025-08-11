Irina’s Survival Battle:

Food. Faith. And the Kindness That Changes Everything

Iryna is just 24 years old. She and her infant daughter fled from the south of Ukraine, leaving behind everything — even her parents, who remain in occupation.

“I still don’t know how we escaped. It felt like a miracle. When we stepped onto free land, I burst into tears.

It wasn’t just relief — it was life. We’re alive. We made it.”

Now living in safety, Iryna is on maternity leave, struggling to make ends meet. Jobs are scarce. Every day is a quiet battle for survival. But into that need — came hope.

“When we received a food package from Operation Blessing, I was overwhelmed. To someone else, it might look like just a bag of groceries. But for us? It was survival.

That food meant a warm meal on the table. It meant I could breathe. That I wasn’t alone.”

Beyond the food assistance, the volunteers brought something even more meaningful — the Good News. Their care extends beyond physical needs, offering a glimpse of God’s love through prayer, encouragement, and compassionate presence. They speak hope into brokenness, pray with those who are struggling, and provide emotional and spiritual support when it’s needed most.

For Iryna, this was a reminder that even in the midst of war, she is not forgotten — she is deeply loved.

“I will never forget how this terrible war began… but I will also never forget the people who stood with us in our darkest time.

I believe that goodness will win — because people like you still care.”