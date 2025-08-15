Hristina’s Journey: From Uncertainty to Purpose

Hristina’s life was set on a path familiar to many girls in her community — early marriage, limited education, and few opportunities to dream beyond what tradition allowed. But Hristina dared to hope for something more.
Coming from a close-knit family, Hristina always looked after her younger sister. Like many, she faced pressure to marry young. At one point, a family friend even proposed a marriage arrangement. But deep down, Hristina longing for a different future — one where she could grow, lead, and make a difference.
Her turning point came when she joined the Gypsy Project, a ministry working alongside Operation Blessing to support Roma youth through education, mentoring, and spiritual guidance. It was here, in a safe, faith-filled environment, that Hristina encountered not just encouragement, but the love of Christ — and her life began to change.
Growing in Confidence, Grounded in Faith
Before joining the project, Hristina was shy, unsure of her future, and hesitant to imagine something different for herself. But through the care of mentors and the consistent message of hope found in the Gospel, she discovered new courage.
“Thank God, the devil’s plan was foiled,” she says with a smile, reflecting on the path she might have followed.
Now a first-year university student — the only one from her village to pursue higher education — Hristina is studying to become a teacher. She also works part-time as a hairdresser to support her family and serves in her local church’s worship team. Her confidence is growing daily, but she’s clear about the foundation:
At the Gypsy Project, she learned what it means to follow Jesus — and that He has a purpose for her life.
Hristina is now pouring into others, helping younger children with their studies and becoming the role model she once needed. “The best is yet to come,” she says with conviction — and it’s clear she believes it.
For Hristina, the Gypsy Project has been more than a program. It’s been a lifeline — one that nurtured her dreams, built her faith, and gave her the tools to break through cultural expectations.
Her vision is now clear: she wants to continue her studies, become a teacher, and help other children rise above poverty, discrimination, and limitation. Her journey is a testimony to what happens when faith and education come together in the hands of a loving God.
Thanks to your faithful support of CBN Europe, young women like Hristina are discovering their value, walking in their calling, and leading others toward a brighter future.
Together, we are building lives, strengthening communities, and sharing the Gospel across Europe.
Thank you for being part of this mission. Your partnership is planting seeds of hope in Bulgaria — and beyond.