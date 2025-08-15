Hristina’s Journey: From Uncertainty to Purpose

Hristina’s Journey starts in a quiet village in Bulgaria.

Hristina’s life was set on a path familiar to many girls in her community — early marriage, limited education, and few opportunities to dream beyond what tradition allowed. But Hristina dared to hope for something more.

Coming from a close-knit family, Hristina always looked after her younger sister. Like many, she faced pressure to marry young. At one point, a family friend even proposed a marriage arrangement. But deep down, Hristina longing for a different future — one where she could grow, lead, and make a difference.

Her turning point came when she joined the Gypsy Project, a ministry working alongside Operation Blessing to support Roma youth through education, mentoring, and spiritual guidance. It was here, in a safe, faith-filled environment, that Hristina encountered not just encouragement, but the love of Christ — and her life began to change.