Natalia’s Story: When there’s no where to run.

War leaves no one untouched — and for people with disabilities, it brings unimaginable suffering. Natalia, a 46-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, knows this too well. Born in Russia, her parents moved to Ukraine in hopes of better medical care. But after they passed away, Natalia was left alone — illiterate, vulnerable, and unprepared for the realities of life.

She endured abuse in a children’s shelter, slept on the streets, begged for food, and lived with a family who exploited her. Then came illness, hospitalization, and abandonment. There was nowhere else to go.

Until someone came.

Volunteers from a local hospice in a small town in western Ukraine heard her story and took her in. For the first time in decades, Natalia found a place where she was safe — a home.

She recalls, “When my parents died, life became very difficult. I often went hungry. But believers opened a hospice and took me in. I thought everything would be okay again. And then the war came.”