Karyna’s story: A Seed of Faith in the Midst of War

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the lives of millions of children in Ukraine have been shaped by fear, uncertainty, and instability. Many are growing up in an environment where air raids and displacement have become part of everyday life. In such difficult circumstances, childhood often feels lost.
But there is hope. Thanks to our amazing partners, children across Ukraine have the opportunity to attend Superbookcamps — places filled with joy, faith, and fun. These camps offer not just a break from the stress of war, but a glimpse of something greater: God’s love in action.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Karyna is 11 years old. Her family had never read the Bible before, nor attended church. But everything began to change when Karyna attended a Superbook camp called “Superbook Rescuers.” She was deeply engaged from the very first day — listening intently during Bible lessons, asking sincere and thoughtful questions, and joyfully participating in all activities. While watching a Superbook episode about the miraculous feeding of 5,000 people, she exclaimed, “Oh, I watched it at home recently!”
Later, when she was given a small assignment — to find and study a verse from Scripture — she asked her parents for help. For the first time ever, they opened the Bible together. They looked up the verse, read it aloud, and talked about it. That simple moment became a doorway for God’s Word to enter their home.
Through Superbook, something beautiful happened: a child’s heart was stirred, and her family took a step toward discovering God together. This is the ripple effect of faith — it starts small but can transform entire homes.
Because of our generous partners, stories like Karyna’s are possible. Superbook camps offer more than just a fun week — they help children become followers of Christ, share biblical truths with their families, and experience love, peace, and hope.