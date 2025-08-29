Karyna’s story: A Seed of Faith in the Midst of War

Karyna is 11 years old. Her family had never read the Bible before, nor attended church. But everything began to change when Karyna attended a Superbook camp called “Superbook Rescuers.” She was deeply engaged from the very first day — listening intently during Bible lessons, asking sincere and thoughtful questions, and joyfully participating in all activities. While watching a Superbook episode about the miraculous feeding of 5,000 people, she exclaimed, “Oh, I watched it at home recently!”

Later, when she was given a small assignment — to find and study a verse from Scripture — she asked her parents for help. For the first time ever, they opened the Bible together. They looked up the verse, read it aloud, and talked about it. That simple moment became a doorway for God’s Word to enter their home.

Through Superbook, something beautiful happened: a child’s heart was stirred, and her family took a step toward discovering God together. This is the ripple effect of faith — it starts small but can transform entire homes.