Bogdan: A Story of Pain, Hope, and Love

Bogdan’s life has been marked by pain from the very beginning. He never knew a father’s love—his dad disappeared before he was even born, and his mother struggled with addiction and was unable to provide the care he so desperately needed. When Bogdan was just 8 years old, he was sent to live with his grandmother. But even there, life wasn’t safe. Due to a lack of supervision, he accidentally injured his eye and gradually began to lose his vision. With no money for treatment, hope began to fade.
Yet somehow, Bogdan kept believing. He went to church with his grandmother, listened to the Word of God, and learned to pray. When he was 15, cold and wandering the streets, he stepped into a church—and that moment changed his life. God gave him a new beginning.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
That’s when he met boys who lived at a transition home—a special shelter for orphans and vulnerable youth. This place became Bogdan’s real home. There, he was welcomed with warmth, food, clean clothes, and—most importantly—love and acceptance.
At the transition home, which operates with support from Operation Blessing, Bogdan began a new life. He was taught all the essential skills for independent adulthood: financial literacy, home care, building healthy relationships, and spiritual growth. He learned to trust, to serve, to forgive. Thanks to Operation Blessing donors, Bogdan received medical care and underwent eye surgery that improved his vision by 20%. He also completed IT studies—thanks to the program’s financial support—and began working in his field.
But even with a new life ahead, Bogdan never forgot his younger brother, Vasyl. His heart ached when he thought of Vasyl’s living conditions—poverty, neglect, the streets, the cold, and constant indifference. Bogdan prayed. He didn’t know how to help his brother—but he cried out to God.
And God answered.
With the support of the shelter’s team, Bogdan began the process of gaining legal guardianship over Vasyl. Today, his younger brother is the newest resident of the shelter for boys. Surrounded by care, Vasyl is now learning, healing, and growing. Bogdan changed his work schedule to spend more time with him. All of this became possible thanks to the legal and emotional support from the project’s staff. Though it’s not easy, Vasyl is slowly beginning to trust, to learn, and to change.
“I want to be the father Vasyl never had,” Bogdan shares. “I want him to have a different life—one filled with warmth, faith, knowledge, and love.”
“I thank God for this opportunity. And I thank each one of you who supports the mission of CBN Europe. Because of you, my brother and I have a second chance!”
Thanks to the faithful partners of CBN Europe and Operation Blessing, hundreds of children like Bogdan and Vasyl are being given a new start. Transition homes are more than shelters—they are places where futures are formed. Here, young people learn responsibility, gain practical life skills, hear the Word of God, and find lasting hope.
Your support can change someone’s story.
Become a CBN Europe partner today.