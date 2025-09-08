Bogdan: A Story of Pain, Hope, and Love

Pain, Hope, and Love

Bogdan’s life has been marked by pain from the very beginning. He never knew a father’s love—his dad disappeared before he was even born, and his mother struggled with addiction and was unable to provide the care he so desperately needed. When Bogdan was just 8 years old, he was sent to live with his grandmother. But even there, life wasn’t safe. Due to a lack of supervision, he accidentally injured his eye and gradually began to lose his vision. With no money for treatment, hope began to fade.

Yet somehow, Bogdan kept believing. He went to church with his grandmother, listened to the Word of God, and learned to pray. When he was 15, cold and wandering the streets, he stepped into a church—and that moment changed his life. God gave him a new beginning.