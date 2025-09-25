A Place of Dignity and Hope

Dignity and Hope.

Savash is ten years old. He lives in a large Roma family with nine children. Together with his mother and grandmother, he shares a tiny one-room house where everyday life is a constant struggle. His mother, who never had the opportunity to get an education, relies solely on small government child benefits — often not enough even for food. In winter, the entire family huddles in one bed to keep warm. In summer, the adults sleep on the floor so the children have a bit more space.

And yet, despite these conditions, his mother and grandmother do everything they can to care for the children.

Three years ago, Savash was brought to a local Training Center, which operates with support from Operation Blessing. At first, he came simply to escape the cold and receive a hot meal. But over time, this Center became so much more — a place of welcome, of friendship, and of faith. Here he first heard about Jesus, learned to pray, and began to trust and smile.

One moment touched his heart deeply: he was able to take a shower for the first time at the Center, as there is no bathroom in his home. What many children take for granted was, for him, a moment of great joy and dignity. Now he comes to the Center eagerly — not only to wash himself and his clothes, but even to help with laundry for his family. These small things bring him a sense of pride and hope.