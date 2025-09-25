A Place of Dignity and Hope

Savash is ten years old. He lives in a large Roma family with nine children. Together with his mother and grandmother, he shares a tiny one-room house where everyday life is a constant struggle. His mother, who never had the opportunity to get an education, relies solely on small government child benefits — often not enough even for food. In winter, the entire family huddles in one bed to keep warm. In summer, the adults sleep on the floor so the children have a bit more space.
And yet, despite these conditions, his mother and grandmother do everything they can to care for the children.
Three years ago, Savash was brought to a local Training Center, which operates with support from Operation Blessing. At first, he came simply to escape the cold and receive a hot meal. But over time, this Center became so much more — a place of welcome, of friendship, and of faith. Here he first heard about Jesus, learned to pray, and began to trust and smile.
One moment touched his heart deeply: he was able to take a shower for the first time at the Center, as there is no bathroom in his home. What many children take for granted was, for him, a moment of great joy and dignity. Now he comes to the Center eagerly — not only to wash himself and his clothes, but even to help with laundry for his family. These small things bring him a sense of pride and hope.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
At the Training Center, Savash receives everything he needs for learning — notebooks, books, and school supplies. With the support of his mentors, he was able to begin attending a public school, and today he is in the fourth grade. While he still faces speech difficulties, he is bright, eager to learn, and especially gifted in memorizing Bible verses. He listens attentively to God’s Word, enjoys working with his hands, and is always ready to help.
Mentors have witnessed a transformation in this little boy. When he first arrived, he was withdrawn and quiet. Now, he smiles more freely — his eyes still carry traces of sadness, but they also shine with growing hope. And this hope continues to grow, thanks to the Center, which not only provides food and education but also introduces children like Savash to the love of Christ.
We are deeply grateful to the partners and donors who make this work possible.
Your support gives Roma children like Savash the chance to experience care, discover faith, and hope for a better future.
Together, we can continue to change lives. Support our mission and help bring dignity, hope, and faith to Roma children across Europe.