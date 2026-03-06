Operation Blessing Unites with Orphan’s Promise

Let’s hear from Drew Friedrich, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Blessing

“You see, Orphan’s Promise is something of a family business for me. My mom—Terry Meeuwsen—started the ministry after she and my dad adopted three girls from Ukraine and came to understand the plight of orphans around the world. For the last 20 years, Orphan’s Promise has empowered orphaned and at-risk children to thrive through education, nutrition, and strong discipleship. My mom is not stepping away from the ministry, she’s going to continue to guide the vision of Orphan’s Promise, while our team here at Operation Blessing will undertake the work of ministering to these vulnerable children on a daily basis.

I believe uniting these two ministries will exponentially increase our impact around the world—multiplying our efforts so we can do more together than either of us could do alone. The work we do, from providing life-changing surgeries to bringing clean water to villages to hunger relief and medical care, directly impact the lives of kids in so many ways. We’re so excited to partner with you to bring hope to even more children in more ways this year and in the years to come.

I like to say that Operation Blessing is a one stop shop for hope—and I can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the coming years as Orphan’s Promise joins us to make a difference in the lives of even more children and families.”