Together, We’ve Gone Far. With You, We’ll Go Further

Since November, we’ve been able to… Bring the Gospel to the Deaf Community

Thanks to our Founders, Superbook Season 1 has been fully translated into British Sign Language, allowing children and families in the Deaf community to engage with the Gospel in a way that’s meaningful and accessible. Deliver 100 Bibles into Belmarsh Prison

Through your support, we stepped into one of the UK’s most well-known prisons to distribute beautifully illustrated New Testament & Psalms Bibles—bringing the hope of Jesus into places many had forgotten. Launch Our First Food Pantry in Wigan

Opening in May 2025, this community pantry will offer affordable food, cooking classes, debt management support, and Alpha courses—meeting both physical and spiritual needs in partnership with local churches and charities.

How much further could we go with you? This is your invitation to help shape the spiritual landscape of the UK. By joining the UK Founders Club with a gift of £58.40/month or a one-time donation of £700, you’re not just giving—you’re partnering in revival. You’re stepping into a Kingdom movement that’s transforming lives through five transformative pillars: LAUNCH NATIONWIDE FOOD PANTRIES: Partner with local churches to establish food pantries, offering vital physical and spiritual support directly to families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. BIBLE DISTRIBUTION AND CHAPLAINCY SUPPORT: Bring hope to those often forgotten in care homes, prisons, and hospitals across the UK. SHARE THE LOVE OF JESUS WITH DEAF AND BLIND CHILDREN: Translate Superbook into British Sign Language ensuring that every child everywhere can hear the Gospel. REACH A DIGITAL GENERATION: Share the Gospel online with tens of thousands through powerful testimonies, inviting people into a life-changing relationship with Jesus. EXPAND OUR PRAYER MINISTRY: Build a connected community that equips and empowers Christians to support one another and rise up in prayer for our nation. Whether through monthly giving or a single gift, your partnership makes a tangible difference in lives across the UK.

What Do Our Founders Say? “When I first heard about the Founders Club, £700 felt like a really big ask. But once I understood the vision, excitement started to stir. This isn’t just about money—it’s a journey of prayer and purpose. The impact is going to be incredible!”

— Angie “I felt so blessed to be a part of this. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was a special invitation for me. I just wanted to be part of it.”

— Joan

Receive Your Exclusive Welcome Pack As a thank you for becoming a UK Founder, you’ll receive: A limited-edition certificate An exclusive 700 Club pin Access to special updates and prayer groups An exclusive tour of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer Your name proudly displayed on the Founders Wall This is more than a welcome gift.

It’s a legacy of faith. A public testimony to your commitment.