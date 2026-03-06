The UK Founders Fund: A Vision for Everyone This Easter 

This Easter, as we reflect on the sacrificial love of Jesus and His resurrection power, we are reminded that the message of hope was never meant to stay confined—it was meant to go out.
Across the UK, lives are being touched, needs are being met, and the Gospel is being proclaimed. And now, there’s an opportunity for everyone to play a part in something extraordinary:
CBN UK’s Road to 1 Million Salvations.
Yes, you read that right—1 million people introduced to Jesus. This bold, God-given vision is not just a dream—it’s a mission we’re actively pursuing. And you can help make it happen.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
The UK Founders Fund is for those who see the vision, believe in it, and want to be part of it—regardless of their giving capacity.
While the UK Founders Club is a community of 700 individuals committing to a gift of £700 (over 12 months or as a one-time gift), the UK Founders Fund is designed with open arms and open hands—welcoming anyone who feels led to support the mission, with a gift of any amount.
This is the Fund for anyone who says,
“I may not be able to give £700, but I still want to stand with you. I still want to bring light, hope, and the message of Jesus to my nation.”
And every gift matters.
A pledge of £700 to join an exclusive club of 700 visionaries.
Includes a welcome pack, Eternal Wall tour, and your name on the Founders Wall.
Designed for those ready to partner significantly and leave a legacy.
Open to everyone—give any amount you feel led to.
No physical pack—but the eternal reward of knowing your gift is changing lives.
Designed for those who want to sow sacrificially at any level.
The mission is the same. The impact is shared. The invitation is open.
Every gift to the UK Founders Fund this Easter helps fuel five life-changing initiatives that form the foundation of our Road to 1 Million:
This is more than charity.
This is Kingdom investment.
It’s planting seeds of revival across our nation.
Easter is the celebration of new life. And what better way to honour the resurrection than by helping someone else encounter it?
You may not be called to join the UK Founders Club—but you are called.
You can give.
You can stand with us.
And this Easter, your obedience and generosity might be the very answer to someone else’s prayer.
Every pound given is a step closer to a soul saved.
Every gift helps us move forward on the Road to 1 Million Salvations.
Whether it’s £100, £50, or £10—your gift to the UK Founders Fund is a seed that God can multiply.
Together, we can spread the light of Jesus across the UK and Ireland—one heart, one home, one city at a time.
???? Give to the UK Founders Fund today
Let’s make this Easter a turning point—for our nation, and for eternity.