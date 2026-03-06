The UK Founders Fund: A Vision for Everyone This Easter 

What is the UK Founders Fund? The UK Founders Fund is for those who see the vision, believe in it, and want to be part of it—regardless of their giving capacity. While the UK Founders Club is a community of 700 individuals committing to a gift of £700 (over 12 months or as a one-time gift), the UK Founders Fund is designed with open arms and open hands—welcoming anyone who feels led to support the mission, with a gift of any amount. This is the Fund for anyone who says, “I may not be able to give £700, but I still want to stand with you. I still want to bring light, hope, and the message of Jesus to my nation.” And every gift matters.

So—What’s the Difference? UK Founders Club A pledge of £700 to join an exclusive club of 700 visionaries. Includes a welcome pack, Eternal Wall tour, and your name on the Founders Wall. Designed for those ready to partner significantly and leave a legacy. UK Founders Fund Open to everyone—give any amount you feel led to. No physical pack—but the eternal reward of knowing your gift is changing lives. Designed for those who want to sow sacrificially at any level. The mission is the same. The impact is shared. The invitation is open.

What Does My Gift Help Make Possible? Every gift to the UK Founders Fund this Easter helps fuel five life-changing initiatives that form the foundation of our Road to 1 Million: Launching Nationwide Food Pantries: Over 10 million people in the UK struggle to aﬀord food or access nutritious meals. CBN UK aims to help address this crisis by providing nourishment to communities both physically and spiritually across the regions. Reaching a Digital Generation with the Gospel: Sharing the Gospel through online content and social media. With 97% of the UK online and over 57 million active users on social media, digital platforms provide an unprecedented opportunity to share the Gospel. CBN is committed to reaching this generation through online testimonies and a ‘Digital Altar Call,’ inviting those who don’t know Jesus—or have strayed from the faith—to make or renew their commitment to Him. Expanding Prayer Ministry: Prayer is our most potent weapon. With 80-90% of the UK population owning a smartphone, CBN UK is developing a new prayer platform to empower Christians to pray for the nation and for their personal needs. This initiative will help foster a stronger, more connected community of believers. Bible Distribution and Chaplaincy Support: Over the next 12 months, the ministry will start a mission to distribute Bibles and provide chaplaincy support in hospitals, care homes, prisons, and local communities, oﬀering hope to those who need it most. Sharing the love of Jesus with Deaf Children: Building on the success of CBN’s animated Bible series, Superbook—already available in 60 languages—Season 1 is now translated into British Sign Language, with 4 more seasons on the way. The ministry’s dream is to ensure every child, everywhere can experience the Gospel in a meaningful and accessible way. This is more than charity.

This is Kingdom investment.

It’s planting seeds of revival across our nation.

Why Give This Easter? Easter is the celebration of new life. And what better way to honour the resurrection than by helping someone else encounter it? You may not be called to join the UK Founders Club—but you are called.

You can give.

You can stand with us. And this Easter, your obedience and generosity might be the very answer to someone else’s prayer. Every pound given is a step closer to a soul saved.

Every gift helps us move forward on the Road to 1 Million Salvations.