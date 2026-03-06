The Eternal Wall: Where a Million Miracles Will Stand

Towards the end of last year, I had the privilege of standing on a field in Coleshill, near Birmingham. The very ground where the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be built. At first glance, it’s just an open space. Quiet. Still. But imagining that space filled with a towering Infinity Loop – a monument made from one million testimonies of God’s faithfulness – it’s nothing short of breathtaking.
The field is bare, the ground empty and the skyline stretches wide open and untouched. It’s a moment of standing in the now while anticipating the not yet – and that is where faith lives, to believe for “the possible”.
Every one of the million bricks that will form this magnificent monument will represent an answered prayer. The sheer scale shows us the vastness of God’s faithfulness and how the prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective (James 5:16).
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Meeting Richard Gamble, the visionary behind this project, was deeply encouraging. He’s just an ordinary man to whom God has given an extraordinary vision. Along the way he has faced obstacles, opposition and much wrestling with God and yet he has also witnessed 11th hour miracles, divine provision and supernatural resilience. All proof that when a vision is from God, nothing can stop it.
To journey with the Eternal Wall, even in some small way, is such an honour. One day when the structure towers above the landscape we’ll be able to say: “I stood on that field when it was nothing but dirt and dreams.”
This project continues to have a profound impact on my own faith. As each new stage is complete it reminds me that God is faithful and that fuels faith for my own God given dreams. They all start in an empty field but when God speaks, we can walk forward in faith, confident that He will build on that barren land!
On paper it seems impossible – a Christian monument rising in the heart of post-truth Britain. This is no small feat. Backing from Government, financial breakthroughs and meeting all the criteria needed to build. It sounds unbelievable but then that’s what makes it so miraculous!! God has enabled this vision to take flight through the prayers, actions and bold faith of His people.
This project proves that God is at work in the UK and whilst what is seen in this country is often the fruit of a faithless society, the Eternal Wall will be a constant reminder that Jesus reigns. That gives me hope. Hope for the UK. Hope for people to turn from their sin and turn to Jesus. Hope that those who encounter this wall will also encounter the God who answers. Even in a nation that may have turned away from God, He is still building! Not just monuments but His church.
The wall will stand as a signpost to eternity. As it stretches high into the sky, it is a call to look up. Yes, to marvel at the vastness of a million testimonies but also to anticipate the one who is coming back. None of us know the day or the hour. But until that great day, we pray this monument leads many to ask: “Who is this God who answers prayers?”
And may their journey begin right there – on holy ground, in the shadow of the wall.
Step into the story with us – watch the video from our visit to the Eternal Wall site and catch a glimpse of the vision coming to life.