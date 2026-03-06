The Eternal Wall: Where a Million Miracles Will Stand

Meeting Richard Gamble, The Visionary Behind This Project Meeting Richard Gamble, the visionary behind this project, was deeply encouraging. He’s just an ordinary man to whom God has given an extraordinary vision. Along the way he has faced obstacles, opposition and much wrestling with God and yet he has also witnessed 11th hour miracles, divine provision and supernatural resilience. All proof that when a vision is from God, nothing can stop it. To journey with the Eternal Wall, even in some small way, is such an honour. One day when the structure towers above the landscape we’ll be able to say: “I stood on that field when it was nothing but dirt and dreams.” This project continues to have a profound impact on my own faith. As each new stage is complete it reminds me that God is faithful and that fuels faith for my own God given dreams. They all start in an empty field but when God speaks, we can walk forward in faith, confident that He will build on that barren land!

Impossible on Paper, Inevitable with God On paper it seems impossible – a Christian monument rising in the heart of post-truth Britain. This is no small feat. Backing from Government, financial breakthroughs and meeting all the criteria needed to build. It sounds unbelievable but then that’s what makes it so miraculous!! God has enabled this vision to take flight through the prayers, actions and bold faith of His people. This project proves that God is at work in the UK and whilst what is seen in this country is often the fruit of a faithless society, the Eternal Wall will be a constant reminder that Jesus reigns. That gives me hope. Hope for the UK. Hope for people to turn from their sin and turn to Jesus. Hope that those who encounter this wall will also encounter the God who answers. Even in a nation that may have turned away from God, He is still building! Not just monuments but His church.