Keeping it Simple!

When it comes to evangelism in the UK, Marie Aitken has a way of cutting through the noise with wisdom and authenticity. Recently, we had the privilege of hosting her at the CBN UK headquarters, where she shared insights from her upcoming book and video series, Keep it Simple. Marie also invested time with our team, equipping us with practical tools for reaching the lost and sharpening our focus on sharing the Gospel effectively.
Drawing on her experience as Senior Relationship Manager for the North and Midlands at Alpha UK, and leadership responsibilities within church life as well as various projects she has worked on with other organisations in the past, Marie is passionate about empowering everyday believers to share their faith authentically.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Evangelism doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. At its core, sharing your faith is about living out the Gospel in your everyday life—building genuine relationships and sparking spiritual conversations in a natural, relatable way.
Marie’s mission aligns seamlessly with CBN UK’s mission to introduce 1 million people to Jesus through media evangelism, humanitarian outreach, and digital innovation. Together, we’re inspiring a new generation to connect with their faith and purpose through accessible, impactful storytelling.
In an exclusive interview with CBN UK Director Alisa Latty-Alleyne, Marie shared invaluable tips for evangelism. Whether you’re new to sharing your faith or looking to deepen your approach, here are five key takeaways to guide you:
1️⃣ Authenticity is Key
People don’t want to feel like projects; they want genuine connections. When you show real interest and care for others, it creates space to share your story.
2️⃣ Trust the Process
Not every conversation will lead to immediate transformation, but every seed planted matters. Trust that the Holy Spirit will use your efforts in His perfect timing.
3️⃣ Set the Example for Your Kids
What you prioritize at home becomes a blueprint for your children’s future. Make Jesus the center of your home life, and your kids will follow.
4️⃣ You Are Positioned for Purpose
Just as the Samaritan woman at the well reached her town, you are uniquely placed to impact your community. Your story can point others to Jesus in ways no one else can.
5️⃣ Let Love Lead
At the heart of evangelism is love—love for Jesus and for those around you. When love motivates your actions, you’ll see others the way Christ does: as valued, loved, and worth the effort.
Marie’s journey offers a practical roadmap for anyone passionate about evangelism in the UK. Watch the full interview to gain deeper insights and equip yourself to reach your sphere of influence with the Gospel.
If this conversation has sparked something in your heart, pick up a copy of her brand-new book, Keep it Simple, or dive deeper into Marie’s newly-released video series of the same name. Perfect for small group studies or personal reflection, this book and 5-part video series will help you build confidence in evangelism and learn how to share your testimony simply.
For even more tools, check out our growing library of devotionals and resources designed to equip you and your church to share the Good News.
Together, let’s carry the light of Christ into every corner of our nation and see lives transformed by His love.
