Keeping it Simple!

Marie’s mission aligns seamlessly with CBN UK’s mission to introduce 1 million people to Jesus through media evangelism, humanitarian outreach, and digital innovation. Together, we’re inspiring a new generation to connect with their faith and purpose through accessible, impactful storytelling.

Evangelism doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. At its core, sharing your faith is about living out the Gospel in your everyday life—building genuine relationships and sparking spiritual conversations in a natural, relatable way.

How to Share Your Testimony Simply

In an exclusive interview with CBN UK Director Alisa Latty-Alleyne, Marie shared invaluable tips for evangelism. Whether you’re new to sharing your faith or looking to deepen your approach, here are five key takeaways to guide you:

1️⃣ Authenticity is Key

People don’t want to feel like projects; they want genuine connections. When you show real interest and care for others, it creates space to share your story.

2️⃣ Trust the Process

Not every conversation will lead to immediate transformation, but every seed planted matters. Trust that the Holy Spirit will use your efforts in His perfect timing.

3️⃣ Set the Example for Your Kids

What you prioritize at home becomes a blueprint for your children’s future. Make Jesus the center of your home life, and your kids will follow.

4️⃣ You Are Positioned for Purpose

Just as the Samaritan woman at the well reached her town, you are uniquely placed to impact your community. Your story can point others to Jesus in ways no one else can.

5️⃣ Let Love Lead

At the heart of evangelism is love—love for Jesus and for those around you. When love motivates your actions, you’ll see others the way Christ does: as valued, loved, and worth the effort.