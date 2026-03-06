Nation Changers Unite

December 18th came and went for many in the hubbub and buildup towards Christmas, but it marked a quietly significant step forward for CBN UK. As part of our mission to see 1 million people in the UK encounter Jesus in a life-changing way, this day brought together a dedicated group of partners ready to help drive transformation across the nation. With our UK-focused CBN team established at our Hereford headquarters, we’ve been working tirelessly to turn bold visions into tangible impact.
Joining us at the core of this mission lies the UK Founders Club—a growing movement of passionate partners dedicated to creating tangible change through five transformative initiatives. The response has been remarkable. People from all walks of life, united by a shared vision, have joined us in faith to see lives changed and communities strengthened.
On this extraordinary December evening, our UK Director, Alisa Latty-Alleyne, hosted the inaugural Founders Club meeting. Sharing with passion, Alisa outlined the five key pillars at the heart of our strategy to see those million salvations. Exploring the details and the heart behind each initiative, she brought our Founders into the heart of the mission. This is not just an ask for financial support, but an invitation to collaborate, pray, and dream together for the future of our nation.
Empowering Communities Through Five Transformative Initiatives
The UK Founders Club empowers its members to bring the love of Jesus to the heart of our communities through five key initiatives:
1. Launching Nationwide Food Pantries
With over 10 million people in the UK struggling to afford food or access nutritious meals, we are partnering with local churches to establish food pantries that nourish communities physically and spiritually.
2. Reaching a Digital Generation
With 97% of the UK online and over 57 million active social media users, digital platforms offer an unprecedented opportunity to share the gospel. Through engaging online content and our innovative “Digital Altar Call,” we aim to invite thousands to know Jesus personally.
3. Expanding Prayer Ministry
Prayer is the foundation of transformation. We are developing a platform to connect, equip, and empower Christians across the UK to pray, share testimonies of answered prayers, and foster a vibrant community of believers.
4. Bible Distribution and Chaplaincy Support
Over the next 12 months, we’ll distribute Bibles and provide chaplaincy support in hospitals, care homes, prisons, and local communities, bringing hope to those in the greatest need.
5. Sharing the Love of Jesus with Deaf and Blind Children
By translating Superbook into British Sign Language and developing Braille storybooks, we’re committed to making the gospel accessible to every child, ensuring that the love of Jesus reaches Deaf and blind children across the UK.
The Founders Club meetings are moments of connection, with an opportunity to hear personally from our UK Director, Alisa Latty-Alleyne as she shares significant developments made possible by their investment. A collection of nation-changers gathering to pray, prophesy, and build Kingdom relationships, these gatherings ensure that the work of CBN UK is shaped by the heart and vision of, and for, the wider community.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
The response to the UK Founders Club has been overwhelming. Now at 175 Founders in the club and nearly £130,000 pledged for the year ahead, we’re seeing plans turn into action.
One of our first major milestones is translating the first season of Superbook into British Sign Language. By the end of January, this achievement will be complete, ensuring Deaf children and their families can engage together with the gospel in meaningful ways. Our aim is to translate all five seasons of Superbook into BSL and create Braille storybooks, a step to helping see every child in the UK experiencing the love of Jesus without barriers.
It’s not too late to pull up your seat to the table. Join this extraordinary community, and together we can make an even deeper and wider impact across the UK. As a member of the UK Founders Club, you’ll help us share the gospel, expand prayer resources, and build stronger communities of faith across the nation.
Visit CBN UK to learn more and become part of this nation-changing mission. Together, we can make the gospel accessible, share the love of Jesus with those who need it most, and transform lives through faith and action.