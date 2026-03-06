Nation Changers Unite

December 18th came and went for many in the hubbub and buildup towards Christmas, but it marked a quietly significant step forward for CBN UK. As part of our mission to see 1 million people in the UK encounter Jesus in a life-changing way, this day brought together a dedicated group of partners ready to help drive transformation across the nation. With our UK-focused CBN team established at our Hereford headquarters, we’ve been working tirelessly to turn bold visions into tangible impact.

Joining us at the core of this mission lies the UK Founders Club—a growing movement of passionate partners dedicated to creating tangible change through five transformative initiatives. The response has been remarkable. People from all walks of life, united by a shared vision, have joined us in faith to see lives changed and communities strengthened.

On this extraordinary December evening, our UK Director, Alisa Latty-Alleyne, hosted the inaugural Founders Club meeting. Sharing with passion, Alisa outlined the five key pillars at the heart of our strategy to see those million salvations. Exploring the details and the heart behind each initiative, she brought our Founders into the heart of the mission. This is not just an ask for financial support, but an invitation to collaborate, pray, and dream together for the future of our nation.