The Grocery Store – the Story so far

When I first visited The Grocery Store in July 2022, I stepped into a shop like nothing I had ever encountered before. Sure, the brands of stacked foodstuffs were familiar, and the layout easy to navigate. In fact, at first glance, even with the complimentary coffee machine in the corner, The Grocery Store is unremarkable. Except for the heart behind it.
Back in early 2020, Clyde Thomas, Lead Pastor of Victory Church, saw the rising needs of those in the struggling community around him. With many families already struggling to make ends meet, the impending cost-of-living crisis straight out of pandemic lockdowns left the small community gasping for air, barely keeping themselves afloat. Forced to choose whether to heat their homes or put food on the table, many parents were going without, and even the kids were going to school hungry.
Determined to make a difference, Victory Church partnered with CBN’s Operation Blessing to build an attractive and welcoming store that would serve the local community.
Enter The Grocery Store.
Launching in July 2022 with shelves brimming with high-quality products the Store introduced a £4 shop where premium branded items were available at a discounted price, and families could get fresh fruit and veg as well as store cupboard, freezer and hygiene items. Families who wouldn’t, or couldn’t access food banks have suddenly found a safe space where they’re treated with value and respect. Where they can find a listening ear as well as affordable food.
Team members, taking the time to get to know their customers, are also able to signpost families and individuals to additional services that can help them with other day-to-day struggles, CAP money courses, Citizen’s Advice Drop-ins as well as employment help from the local council. The Grocery Store is becoming a hub to help, with no strings attached, but with the heart of the gospel right at its centre.
The model has been so effective that just three months after they launched, and shortly after my second visit, 1140 people* in the local area were benefitting through the work of the store, and 5042kg (11,116lbs) of food had already been distributed**.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
I recently caught up with Matt, Store Manager, and Diana Lagat, Europe Manager for Operation Blessing, and the numbers continue to astound me! Having surpassed the ‘1000 families’ goal they originally aimed for, they now have 3921 beneficiaries signed up to the store. As the cost-of-living crisis impacted even the store itself, the £4 shop needed to increase to £5, but the value did not diminish. Every store member can purchase a basic £5 shop twice each week (as well as making additional cut-price purchases if they wish) and with the average shop having an estimated RRP of £13.50, they could be saving £17 each week on groceries, adding up to a potential saving of £68 per month! On top of the tangible daily difference they’re making in their local community, Matt worked with the members of Victory Church to invite 250 families to a Christmas gospel event (in 2022 and again) in 2023 to give each family a free luxury hamper.
With regulars and new families coming each week, the continued need for affordable food is apparent. And behind each of these families, behind each of these transactions, there is a story. A person, or people, who have value, who are loved by God and can find hope through His people. Each of the volunteers serving sees their role as being the hands and feet of Jesus and through their consistent love and service have created a safe space for anyone coming through the doors.
This tangible sense of community created through The Grocery Store staff and volunteers is echoed back through the customers. On one of my visits I saw a local community member bringing vegetables freshly harvested from his own allotment to gift to the store. Having plenty himself, he wanted to pass on from his abundance.
The in-store Pay-It-Forward scheme allows others to buy a £5 shop on behalf of someone else – and where families can’t even cover the basics, this clubbing together of the community is life-changing.
A mother almost in tears on my last visit, told staff how her adult son was addicted to online gambling, and had called asking her to buy food as he had no money left. Barely able to afford to feed her children still at home, let alone her eldest son, she didn’t know what to do. The staff helped her choose a second £5 shop for her son, gifted through the Pay-it-forward scheme and through taking the time to hear her, they helped a loving mother at the end of her rope afford to feed all her children.
When we talk about faith in action, this small Grocery Store with a big heart, is sharing the gospel daily, in word and in action, and bringing hope to a small town in South Wales.
As we continue to partner with Victory Church, we can’t wait to bring you even more stories of the impact they are having, in partnership with CBN’s Operation Blessing.
You can join us today by giving in to CBN UK where your help will help us reach those most in need across the UK.
*’Food distributed beneficiaries (new)’ totalled from July, August and September, from Operation Blessing FY23 report.
** ‘food distributed’ totalled from July, August and September, from Operation Blessing
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”