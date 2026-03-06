The Grocery Store – the Story so far

I recently caught up with Matt, Store Manager, and Diana Lagat, Europe Manager for Operation Blessing, and the numbers continue to astound me! Having surpassed the ‘1000 families’ goal they originally aimed for, they now have 3921 beneficiaries signed up to the store. As the cost-of-living crisis impacted even the store itself, the £4 shop needed to increase to £5, but the value did not diminish. Every store member can purchase a basic £5 shop twice each week (as well as making additional cut-price purchases if they wish) and with the average shop having an estimated RRP of £13.50, they could be saving £17 each week on groceries, adding up to a potential saving of £68 per month! On top of the tangible daily difference they’re making in their local community, Matt worked with the members of Victory Church to invite 250 families to a Christmas gospel event (in 2022 and again) in 2023 to give each family a free luxury hamper.

With regulars and new families coming each week, the continued need for affordable food is apparent. And behind each of these families, behind each of these transactions, there is a story. A person, or people, who have value, who are loved by God and can find hope through His people. Each of the volunteers serving sees their role as being the hands and feet of Jesus and through their consistent love and service have created a safe space for anyone coming through the doors.

This tangible sense of community created through The Grocery Store staff and volunteers is echoed back through the customers. On one of my visits I saw a local community member bringing vegetables freshly harvested from his own allotment to gift to the store. Having plenty himself, he wanted to pass on from his abundance.

The in-store Pay-It-Forward scheme allows others to buy a £5 shop on behalf of someone else – and where families can’t even cover the basics, this clubbing together of the community is life-changing.

A mother almost in tears on my last visit, told staff how her adult son was addicted to online gambling, and had called asking her to buy food as he had no money left. Barely able to afford to feed her children still at home, let alone her eldest son, she didn’t know what to do. The staff helped her choose a second £5 shop for her son, gifted through the Pay-it-forward scheme and through taking the time to hear her, they helped a loving mother at the end of her rope afford to feed all her children.

When we talk about faith in action, this small Grocery Store with a big heart, is sharing the gospel daily, in word and in action, and bringing hope to a small town in South Wales.

As we continue to partner with Victory Church, we can’t wait to bring you even more stories of the impact they are having, in partnership with CBN’s Operation Blessing.

You can join us today by giving in to CBN UK where your help will help us reach those most in need across the UK.

*’Food distributed beneficiaries (new)’ totalled from July, August and September, from Operation Blessing FY23 report.

** ‘food distributed’ totalled from July, August and September, from Operation Blessing